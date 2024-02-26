Death Toll Rises – Israel Intensifies Raids, Artillery Shelling in Southern Gaza

At least 90 people were killed and 164 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

“Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” the ministry said in the statement.

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed and injured on the 143rd day of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

In the last 24 hours, Israeli forces carried out intense raids and violent artillery shelling targeting areas south of the Strip.

According to the ministry, two people were killed and others were injured after the Israeli army targeted a house in the vicinity of the Gaza European Hospital, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation army blew up homes west of the city of Khan Yunis, which saw intense clashes in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital, as the artillery shelling targeted Al-Amal neighborhood to the west.

Four Palestinians, including a woman and a child, were killed, and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house north of Rafah.

At least 15 citizens were killed, and dozens were injured, including children and women, in an Israeli raid that targeted a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, on Sunday night.

Since October 7, Israel, currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, has been waging a devastating war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,782 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,043 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7.

(WAFA, PC)