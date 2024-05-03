Gaza Genocide Continues: Casualties Reported Across Various Areas

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

At least 16 people have been killed and others wounded in raids launched by Israeli occupation aircraft on various areas of the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, Al-Jazeera reported.

Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Zuhur neighborhood, north of the city of Rafah.

Additionally, a number of injuries reportedly occurred in the occupation’s bombing of a house housing displaced persons west of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Three people were killed on Al-Jadeed Street, next to Al-Taba’een School in Gaza City. According to Al-Jazeera, an Israeli drone fired a missile at the three people while they were traveling on bicycles on Al-Nafaq Street, near Al-Tabaeen School, in the city center.

Nine people were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, a number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house next to the tents of the displaced in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah.

Earlier, the driver of a truck carrying aid was also killed, and others were injured, by Israeli occupation forces fire near the Kuwait Roundabout, south of Gaza City.

Staggering Numbers

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,596 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,816 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

