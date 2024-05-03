GAZA LIVE BLOG: More Universities Join Protest | New Airstrikes in Gaza | Israel Strikes Syria | US Senators Meet with ICC – Day 210

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces committed new massacres in Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians, including children. Mexican and Japanese universities joined the anti-war protest while the Sciences Po Institute announced the closure of its headquarters in Paris due to pro-Gaza demonstrations. According to Axios, US senators met with representatives from the International Criminal Court over concerns about possible arrest warrants against Israeli officials. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,596 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,816 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, May 3, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

UN: The United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Spokesman stressed that a potential Israeli incursion into Rafah could be a massacre and a massive blow to the relief operation in the entire Gaza Strip.

WHO: The emergency plan for the possible Rafah operation is just a “band-aid”.

TURKISH TRADE MINISTER: The suspension of trade with Israel continues until the end of the Gaza war.

AMERICAN MEDIA: Students demonstrate in front of the home of the president of Columbia University.

MAARIV: 54% of Israelis consider reaching an exchange deal more important than launching a military operation in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 3, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed with a missile barrage the occupation army gatherings near Kibbutz Nirim in the Gaza envelope.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: an Israeli shell fell on the chalets area in Khiam, in the south of the country.

HAMAS: The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas appreciated the Turkish decisions to stop trading with Israel and announce its joining of South Africa’s lawsuit before the International Court of Justice.

US MEDIA: 47 non-governmental and humanitarian organizations sent a letter to US President Joe Biden confirming the serious risks to which civilians will be exposed in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, as a result of the possible Israeli attack.

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli raid on a house in the Al-Zuhur neighborhood in Rafah has risen to seven, including four children.

Friday, May 3, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AP: About 2,200 people have been arrested since the start of the American university protests.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip, after the occupation intensified its bombing of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, in the early morning hours.

Friday, May 3, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of students staged a sit-in inside the National Autonomous University in Mexico in solidarity with Palestine and in rejection of the aggression against the Gaza Strip.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: The Government of Trinidad and Tobago recognizes the State of Palestine

Friday, May 3, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AUSTIN: There is no indication that Hamas will attack US forces in Gaza.

SHEBAB AGENCY; Tokyo, Sofia, Tama Art, Christian International, and Hiroshima Universities in Japan joined the global student movement in support of Palestine.

AFP: the Sciences Po Institute announced the closure of its headquarters in Paris due to pro-Gaza demonstrations.

Friday, May 3, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house next to the tents of the displaced in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: Nine people were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 3, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces launched a raid on the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

Friday, May 3, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

CNN: UCLA President Gene Block that more than 200 people were arrested on the university’s campus.

Friday, May 3, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: The group announced it attacked a vital target in the Dead Sea.

SYRIAN TV: Eight soldiers were injured by Israeli bombing near Damascus.

AXIOS: Members of the US Senate held a meeting with senior officials of the International Criminal Court.

Thursday, May 2, 11:40 pm (GMT+2)

TURKISH MINISTRY OF TRADE: Starting the second phase of measures taken at the state level and stopping export and import transactions with Israel, including all products. We will implement these new measures strictly and decisively until the Israeli government allows the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

