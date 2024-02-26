GAZA LIVE BLOG: Terms of Possible Truce Deal | Soldiers Targeted | China to US: Be Constructive | Resistance Fires Rockets – Day 143

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

15 Israeli soldiers were targeted by Resistance fighters while holed inside a house in the area of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. This development comes at a time when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is proposing the “evacuation of civilians from combat zones”. In reality, the vast majority of Gaza civilians are already displaced though they remain a target. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,782 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,043 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, February 27,02:20 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA:

Informed sources revealed to Al-Jazeera that Israel agreed to the terms of a preliminary framework for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire would include an exchange of prisoners with the Palestinian Resistance, based on talks that took place in Paris.

The sources also said that Israel agreed on what is described as ‘gradual return’ of displaced people to the northern Gaza Strip, except for those of ‘military age’.

Monday, February 26, 9:30 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDICAL SOURCES: A number of people were killed, and others were injured in an Israeli raid on the new camp, west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

GALLANT: Gazans will not return to the north until all the kidnapped people return.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of people were killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house near the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

MCRON: All crossings with Gaza residents must be opened without delay.

GERMANY: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he explicitly warns against launching a large-scale attack on Rafah, stressing that a humanitarian catastrophe there must be prevented.

Monday, February 26, 7:00 pm (GMT+2)

HANIYEH: Stopping the starvation war must be a priority and must not be linked to any issues.

This child from Gaza is suffering from dehydration due to malnutrition as a result of the Israeli starvation war imposed on the Strip.

CHANNEL 12: About 50 missiles were launched towards the Golan Heights an hour ago.

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL: Israel challenges the ruling of the International Court of Justice.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombarded with a barrage of mortar shells a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Golan Division headquarters with 60 Katyusha rockets.

Monday, February 26, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)

JORDANIAN ARMY: The Jordanian army announced that it had carried out the largest aid landing operation into the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Sirens sounded in the settlements of the occupied Golan.

HEZBOLLAH: Two of our fighters were killed in eastern Lebanon.

For the first time since the 2006 war, Israeli warplanes have launched airstrikes on one of the neighborhoods in the Bekaa, in northern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: 3 Israeli raids on Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon.

Monday, February 26, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

NYT: Protests against Israel have become an almost daily occurrence in America.

LAPID: Netanyahu is guilty and unqualified, and we must go to early elections.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli Baranit barracks and achieved a direct hit.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli Baranit barracks and achieved a direct hit.

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: Two people were killed in an Israeli raid that targeted a car in the town of Majadil in the Tyre district.

Monday, February 26, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

MOROCCAN FM: Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: Eight soldiers were injured in the Gaza battles.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Together with Al-Qassam, we placed an Israeli force in a precise ambush.

Monday, February 26, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We targeted Hezbollah’s air defense unit in the Bekaa.

PRCS: We evacuated 24 people from Al Amal Hospital.

UNRWA: The continuation of fighting increases the serious rates of malnutrition in Gaza.

Monday, February 26, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

IRANIAN FM: Israel is the only regime in the world that practices murder and apartheid.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the Kissufim military site with a missile salvo.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One person was killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One person was killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the Jabal Al-Rafi’ area in the Tuffah region in southern Lebanon.

A missile was launched from southern Lebanon towards the Shtoula settlement

UNICEF: Delivering aid is a matter of life and death for children in the Gaza Strip.

Monday, February 26, 11:20 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN FM: Washington does not have the will to stop the war in Gaza.

PALESTINIAN PRIME MINISTER: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has announced the resignation of his government, due to the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank and the war on Gaza.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Ambulance crews recovered the bodies of 17 Palestinians from various areas in the city of Khan Yunis since dawn today.

PALESTINIAN PRIME MINISTER: Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said that he had placed the government’s resignation at the disposal of President Mahmoud Abbas.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 29,782 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,782 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 29,782 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,782 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We destroyed a Merkava tank east of Khan Yunis.

GUTERRES: Nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling is violently targeting the eastern areas of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We shot down an Israeli Hormuz 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile over the Iqlim al-Tuffah area in southern Lebanon.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We detonated a bomb against 15 Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We detonated a bomb against 15 Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Sirens sounded again in the Gaza envelope.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We were able to snipe a soldier east of Khan Yunis.

Monday, February 26, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

BRITISH FOREIGN OFFICE: There is a need to stop the fighting in Gaza.

CHINESE FM: the United States should “take measures to play a constructive role to end the war in Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian crisis.”

ISRAELI HOME FRONT: Sirens sound in the Gaza envelope.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A missile fired from Lebanon was intercepted.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted various areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Golan and Upper Galilee.

Monday, February 26, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a car in the Abu Al-Ajen area, east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, February 26, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the Al-Fokhari area, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the Al-Fokhari area, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Monday, February 26, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted an Israeli force with missiles at the Al-Baghdadi site and its surroundings, stressing, “We hit it directly.”

ISRAELI ARMY: An officer and four soldiers were injured in Gaza.

Monday, February 26, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several areas of the occupied Syrian Golan.

Monday, February 26, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Injuries in a bombing that targeted a house near the Gaza European Hospital.

Monday, February 26, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: The army presented a plan to evacuate residents from the combat zones in Gaza.

Monday, February 26, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombing of a house north of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, rose to four martyrs.

FRENCH FM: There is an urgent need to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Monday, February 26, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed, including a woman and a child, while a number of others were injured, in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house north of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: an Israeli bombing targeted a house north of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

UN RAPPORTEUR: Starvation has become a weapon in this war.

(The Palestine Chronicle)