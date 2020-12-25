Israeli Forces Attack Weekly Protest in Kafr Qaddum, Injure Two Palestinians (VIDEO)

At least two Palestinians were injured today when Israeli occupation forces attacked the weekly protest against illegal Jewish settlements that took place in the village of Kafr Qaddum, in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A ten-year-old child and a 19-year-old young man have been wounded, while dozens of citizens have been suffocated during the Israeli repression of the protest. #Palestine https://t.co/RdbhLX9ZTt — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) December 25, 2020

Morad Shtewi, an official in charge of the popular resistance file in the village, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and teargas at the protesters, injuring two of them, including a 10-year-old in his hand. Others also sustained suffocation from gas inhalation.

The injured were treated at the scene by local medics.

Fight for freedom#SahabatPalestina_ID Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum, today. pic.twitter.com/dxLhP9kUKH — Antasena (@_new_antasena) December 25, 2020

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Israeli settlements, as well as to call on Israeli authorities to reopen the village’s main road, which has been sealed off by the occupation authorities since 2002.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)