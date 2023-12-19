‘Dedicated to the Martyrs of the West Bank’ – Resistance Roundup – DAY 74 

The Palestinian Resistance continued its confrontation with the Israeli occupation forces, which have been fighting a ground war in Gaza since October 27.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that its fighters targeted a personnel carrier, a Merkava tank and an Israeli bulldozer with Yassin 105 shells in the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam also announced that it was able to detonate an anti-personnel device in an Israeli occupation force that barricaded itself in a house, shelling them with a TPG anti-fortification shell east of Khan Yunis, killing and wounding the seven members of the force.

In addition, the Al-Qassam Brigades reported targeting the tower of a D9 military bulldozer in al-Mughraqa in the central Gaza Strip with a Yassin 105 shell, killing its crew.

The Brigades also broadcast a clip showing the targeting of an Israeli bulldozer in the Tal al-Zaatar area in the northern Gaza Strip.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that seven Israeli soldiers were killed or wounded after clashes it described as fierce in the neighborhood of Shejaiya in eastern Gaza.

Today, the Israeli army acknowledged the killing of three of its members, bringing the death toll to nine and wounded to 29 in the past 24 hours.

Israeli media announced that four of the nine officers and soldiers who were killed are from the army’s elite forces.

The military affairs correspondent of the official Israeli radio revealed that the dead belonged to the elite commando units Dovdovan and Yahlom, adding that they were killed in battles with the Qassam Brigades and other Palestinian Resistance groups in the south and north of the Strip.

Israeli radio quoted military sources as saying that the army forces are facing strong resistance and are engaged in fierce and harsh fighting in all the axes in which they operate, specifically the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, and the neighborhood of Shejaiya and the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also claimed responsibility for firing a barrage of 12 rockets at the Kiryat Shmona airport military barracks in the northern regions of occupied Palestine.

Additionally, Al-Qassam shelled the greater Tel Aviv area with rockets in response to Israeli massacres of Palestinian civilians.

Sirens sounded in greater Tel Aviv and dozens of Israeli cities in its southern and eastern suburbs, sending at least three million Israelis into shelters and fortified rooms.

Earlier, Al-Qassam shared footage of rocket fire towards Israeli areas, which it said were a dedication to the ‘martyrs of the West Bank’, who were killed by the Israeli occupation army and illegal Jewish settlers.

Starting on October 27, the Israeli army has launched a ground incursion into the besieged Gaza Strip, which began in the north before expanding to the central and southern regions, amid fierce resistance from Palestinian fighters.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 19,667 Palestinians have been killed and 52,586 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)