Hamas’ Makeshift Drones are Outsmarting Israel’s Technology – Bloomberg

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to the New York-based news website, “a fleet of drones that are available online for as little as $6,500 filled the skies above Israel’s $1 billion border fence.”

The cheap and makeshift drones used by the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas have posed a significant challenge to Israel’s High Technology, posing a threat to some of the most technologically advanced powers in the world, Bloomberg revealed on Monday.

“It wasn’t the eruption of rocket fire from Gaza that rattled soldiers at Israel’s southern frontier on Oct. 7. It was the unusual hum overhead that they hadn’t heard before,” Bloomberg wrote.

“They were rigged to carry explosives and knock out cameras, communications systems and remote-controlled guns”.

Moreover, Israel’s Iron Dome system has been upgraded to detect large UAVs, but “many Hamas drones are still able to slip through.”

Therefore, the high-tech surveillance systems were not able to prevent Hamas’ military operation. The Israeli army declined to comment on this, according to Bloomberg. “Questions of this kind will be looked into in a later stage,” the Israeli military spokesman reportedly said.

Bloomberg cites Liran Antebi, a research fellow at the Israel-based Institute for National Security Studies, as saying that Hamas’ drone system is still a threat.

“It gives you the ability to use precise or guided munition, which is something that until several years ago, only very advanced countries could do,” Antebi said.

Tunisian engineer Mohammed al-Zouari is the Tunisian engineer who contributed to the development of the Resistance group’s drones.

Al-Zouari was assassinated in 2016 and even if the team of armed men that killed was never caught, his murder is widely attributed to the Israeli spy service, Mossad.

According to Bloomberg, “Israel had at least one system on the Gaza border on Oct. 7 specifically designed to counter drones, but it was not yet operational.”

“The final stages of testing were scheduled a few days after the surprise attack, according to Sentrycs, which developed it,” Bloomberg reported.

“We were off by a week,” Sentrycs Vice President Rotem Epelbaum is reported as saying. “It could have been a game-changer.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 19,667 Palestinians have been killed and 52,586 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)