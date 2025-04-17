Despite Relentless Killings, ICJ Grants Israel Delay in Genocide Case

Despite ongoing Israeli killings in Gaza, the ICJ has granted Israel an extension until January 2026 to file its defense in the genocide case.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has announced an extension to the deadline for Israel to file its defense in the ongoing genocide case brought before the court concerning its ongoing war crimes in the Gaza Strip, setting the new date for January 12, 2026.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ICJ confirmed that “By an Order dated 14 April 2025, the #ICJ has extended the time-limit for the filing of the Counter-Memorial of Israel to 12 January 2026 in the case” concerning the genocide in Gaza. The original deadline for Israel to submit its counter-memorial in these proceedings was scheduled for July 28 of this year.

The court revealed that Israel had formally requested this extension on March 27, articulating that “such an extension was necessary for a number of reasons.” Among the justifications provided by Israel for the requested delay was the assertion that the preparation of its counter-memorial had been “significantly impeded because of a range of evidentiary issues that had arisen in connection with the Memorial of the Republic of South Africa.”

The ICJ further stated that its decision to extend the deadline until January 2026 was made “after taking into account the views of the parties” involved in the case, namely Israel and South Africa, which brought the initial charges of genocide against Israel.

Israel is currently facing a grave accusation of genocide at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. This case stems from its extensive military campaign in the Gaza Strip, which commenced in October 2023 and has resulted in the killing of more than 51,000 Palestinians.

The relentless Israeli bombardment has virtually reduced most of the densely populated enclave to rubble, causing widespread devastation and displacement.

In a parallel legal development, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for prominent Israeli figures, including the current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. These warrants said that both individuals are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip.

The situation on the ground in Gaza has remained dire, particularly following Israel’s decision to renege on the ceasefire agreement on March 18. Since that time, a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment has been relentlessly carried out by Israeli forces throughout the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths and injuries of thousands more Palestinians.

Despite the habitual condemnation of the Israeli genocide by numerous countries around the world and various international bodies, tangible actions aimed at holding Israel accountable for these alleged crimes have been conspicuously limited.

The ongoing Israeli military actions and the genocide have been largely defended, supported, and significantly financed by the government in Washington and a few other Western powers, raising questions about international accountability and the role of external actors in the Israeli genocide.

