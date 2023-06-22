Developing Story: General Strike in Jenin, Clashes in Nablus, UN Issues Statement

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Residents of Jenin governorate in the northern occupied West Bank carried out a general strike on Thursday to mourn the lives of the three Palestinians who were assassinated yesterday by an Israeli drone north of the city.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces reportedly withdrew from the northern West Bank city of Nablus after blowing up the family home of a Palestinian prisoner, while the United Nations said that Israel, as the occupying Power, must protect the civilian population.

The general strike came following a call by Palestinian national and Islamic forces, while marches are expected today in support of the Resistance and in condemnation of the ongoing violations of the Israeli occupation in the Palestinian Territories.

The Jenin Brigade revealed the names of the three Palestinians as Suhaib al-Ghoul and Muhammad Owais of the Al-Quds Brigades, and Ashraf al-Saadi of the Fatah military wing, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

Home Demolition in Nablus

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the city of Nablus after blowing up the family home of Kamal Jouri in the center of the city.

Clashes erupted between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian youths during the Israeli incursion and withdrawal, resulting in dozens of cases of tear gas suffocation.

On Wednesday evening, a large Israeli force stormed the Tal Street area in Nablus, surrounded the house of prisoner Kamal Jouri, and blew it up hours later, amid clashes.

The Israeli occupation forces blew up the family house of the prisoner Kamal Jouri in the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday.https://t.co/U7cjSEf11I pic.twitter.com/NToYs9AZ0E — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 22, 2023

The family home of Jouri is located on the second floor of a residential building, and houses five people.

Israel accuses Jouri of carrying out a shooting attack, jointly with the prisoner Osama Al-Taweel, near the village of Deir Sharaf, west of Nablus, on October 11, which resulted in the death of an Israeli soldier.

UN Statement

Commenting on the ongoing escalation, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said that a return to a genuine political process and an end to the occupation are what will end the cycle of devastating violence and loss of life.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s decision to amend settlement planning procedures that would expedite the advancement of Israeli settlement plans in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to a statement pic.twitter.com/9Sq5ozFHVh — Embassy of the State of Palestine – The Caribbean (@Embpal_caribe) June 20, 2023

This is part of the statement:

“The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the events in Jenin on 19 June, when an Israeli security forces (ISF) operation and ensuing exchange of fire resulted in seven Palestinians killed, including two children, both students at UNRWA schools. “It is crucial to reduce tensions and to prevent further escalation. Israel, as the Occupying Power, must ensure that the civilian population is protected against all acts of violence, and that perpetrators are held to account. Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and the taking of all feasible precautions to spare civilians in the conduct of military operations.”

More Illegal Outposts

Meanwhile, illegal Jewish settlers established a settlement outpost on the land of um Safa village, northwest of Ramallah, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

The United States has warned Israel that escalations in the occupied West Bank will compromise American efforts to reach more normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries.https://t.co/ThNA1ULowE pic.twitter.com/UEwvKHGaZy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 22, 2023

The Israeli occupying forces also set up six mobile homes on the lands of the town of Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, on the road between the cities of Nablus and Ramallah.

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in agreement with the ministers of defense and finance, approved a plan to establish a thousand new settlement units in the settlement of Eli.

(The Palestine Chronicle, AJ, UN News)