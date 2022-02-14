WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill 17-Year-Old Palestinian, Injure Others near Jenin

A Palestinian teenager was killed and at least 20 others were injured on Sunday night by Israeli gunfire, during a major Israeli raid into the village of Silat al-Harithiya, in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Mohammad Akram Abu Salah, 17, from the village of al-Yamoun, has succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the head by Israeli gunfire.

17-year-old Palestinian Mohammad Akram Abu Salah was shot in the head and killed by Israeli gunfire during a major military Israeli raid into the village of Silat al-Harithiya in Jenin after midnight. pic.twitter.com/4wc7zRR6p6 — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) February 14, 2022

The director of the ambulance in Jenin, Mahmoud Al-Saadi, stated that the Israeli forces prevented ambulances from entering the town to treat and transport the injured.

A large unit of the occupation forces stormed the town of Al-Silah Al-Harithiya on Sunday night and closed all the entrances and roads leading to it.

Major raid by Israeli occupation forces into Silat Al-Harthiya near Jenin. Reports coming in now that an 18 year Palestinian boy was shot & killed while in a passing vehicle during the raid into the village. The boy is from the nearby Al-Yamun village. pic.twitter.com/lMHjf37M0h — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) February 13, 2022

Security sources told WAFA that an Israeli military force backed by bulldozers stormed the town from all sides, and closed all the roads leading to it and the those linking it to the neighboring town of Yamoun, while a number of soldiers climbed the roofs of the houses, stormed the family house of prisoner Mahmoud Jaradat and took its measurements.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian activists.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)