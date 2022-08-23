Diabetes is a ‘Friend’ for Life: A Palestinian Teenager Uses Music to Overcome His Fears

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamza al-Ghazali is a 16-year-old boy from Gaza. He developed diabetes in 2014, following the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

He now considers diabetes as his ‘friend’, because this helps him overcome his fears.

Hamza is a talented singer and his family has always supported him. His mother and his brother, Haidar, write lyrics, while Hamza composes music for original songs, which are later posted on social media platforms.

Hamza did not give up on his dreams because of his condition. “Diabetes is not an obstacle to my dreams,” he told The Palestine Chronicle.

Hamza is now a member of Al-Sununu Institute for Culture and Arts and he hopes that one day, he will be able to perform in international art theaters.

Aside from his artistic career, Hamza has other goals, too: he wants to become an endocrinologist to treat other patients with diabetes and help them live a normal life.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)