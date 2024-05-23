Massacre of Children – Israel Intensifies Raids, Storms Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza

In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Awda Hospital in Tal Al-Zaatar after a four-day siege.

Israeli forces have intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip, launching raids on various areas of the Gaza Strip, which killed at least 35 Palestinians, including children, Al-Jazeera reported.

Additionally, the occupation army stormed Al-Awda Hospital, ordering the evacuation of medical staff and patients.

According to Al-Jazeera, the occupation forces targeted the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip with artillery on Thursday morning.

Additionally, 16 Palestinians, approximately ten of whom were children, were killed when Israeli forces bombed a house belonging to the Shabat family in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City, completely destroying the five-story building.

In another tragic strike, ten Palestinians, mostly children, were killed, and others injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted displaced people in a school and a mosque teaching the Qur’an in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of central Gaza City, as reported by Al-Jazeera.

Further, eight Palestinians were reportedly killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing of a house north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.

JUST NOW: AL AWDA HOSPITAL UNDER SIEGE FOR 2 DAYS IN GAZA pic.twitter.com/9FuGgnJQ8h — Md.Sakib Ali (@iamsakibali1) May 22, 2024

The occupation forces also set fire to shelter centers operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Hamdan Street in the Al-Faluga area of Jabaliya Camp in northern Gaza Strip.

These centers had been under siege for 11 days before displaced people managed to leave amid heavy gunfire, seeking safety.

Al-Awda under Siege

The medical teams were forced to leave the hospital toward western Gaza, and a member of the medical staff was arrested.

Israeli forces also demanded that patients’ companions leave the hospital.

The management of the Al-Awda Hospital reported that 14 employees, 11 injured people, and accompanying children refused to evacuate without ambulances to transport the wounded.

148 people, including patients, companions, and medical staff, were inside Al-Awda Hospital when the siege began.

"The @WHO has made an urgent appeal to Israeli forces over the storming of the Al Awda hospital in Gaza" Remember when people told us Israel doesn't attack hospitals? pic.twitter.com/X3AMbjmaUN — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 23, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,709 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,990 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)