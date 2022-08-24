National Lawyers Guild Urges US to Condemn Israel’s Raids on Palestinian NGOs

The National Lawyers Guild (NGL) condemned the Israeli raids on seven Palestinian human rights organizations, and demanded that, at minimum, Israel allow them to resume their operations, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In a letter sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NGL urged the US State Department to act against the outrageous Israeli raids and attacks on Palestinian human rights organizations,

NLG (via @NLGIC) Urges U.S. to Condemn Israel’s Raids on Palestinian Human Rights Organizations The United States must condemn these actions, as the lives and safety of millions of Palestinians urgently depends on it. #StandWithThe6 https://t.co/uHcZH0bLV5#PressRelease — National Lawyers Guild (@NLGnews) August 22, 2022

“The International Committee of the National Lawyers Guild writes to you out of serious concern for the (…) prominent Palestinian human rights organizations that were designated ‘terrorist organizations’ by Israel and out of shock and dismay at their being raided and shut down by Israel on August 18, 2022,” the letter reads.

National Lawyers Guild (NGL) has sent letter to the U.S. government to condemn the Israeli occupation forces' raids on the offices of Palestinian six human rights organizations and to demand Israel to allow these organizations to resume their operations. pic.twitter.com/VKDij0GkRb — Kuffiya (@KuffiyaPlus) August 24, 2022

“Israel’s designations were made on the basis of vague and unsubstantiated allegations and target legitimate and essential Palestinian human rights and civil society organizations. The US must act immediately to stop Israel’s rapidly advancing attack on Palestinian civil society,” the letter added.

“We urge the State Department to follow the EU’s lead and utterly and unequivocally condemn Israel’s baseless designations as being unsubstantiated and insist that Israel, at a minimum, allow these organizations to re-open and continue their vital work.”

The NGOs targeted by Israel are Al-Haq, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Defense for Children International – Palestine, Bisan Center, Union of Agricultural Work Committees, Health Work Committees and Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)