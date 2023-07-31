Don’t Cross the Picket Line: Palestinians Call on Christina Aguilera to Cancel Israel Concert

Pro-Palestine activists as well as Palestinian civil society groups have urged American singer Christina Aguilera to cancel a show scheduled in Israel on August 10th.

The 42-year-old singer and songwriter, who’s also an advocate for equality, is expected to bring her music to Rishon LeZion, in what would be her first-ever concert in Israel in her 25-year career.

In a letter published on ActionNetwork.org, the pro-Palestine activists asked the singer to cancel the performance, adding that “by playing in Israel, she will be crossing an international picket line.”

“We are deeply disappointed about your upcoming show in Rishon LeZion, Israel on August 10. We are urging you to cancel your show in apartheid Israel,” the letter said.

It added,

“Palestinian civil society groups have asked artists around the world to stop performing in apartheid Israel until Palestinians have full equality, freedom and justice. By playing in Israel, you will be crossing an international picket line.”

“Whatever the intentions may be, this performance will be promoted as an endorsement of the Israeli government and a blow to the Palestinian-led freedom movement. It will be seen as tacitly condoning the violence and oppression the Israeli government commits against Palestinians every day,” the letter read.

“By joining a growing movement of artists – such as Sam Smith, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Lauryn Hill and Big Thief – you can send a powerful message that the status quo is unsustainable. Your decision to cancel your show would not only shine a spotlight on the injustice suffered by the Palestinian people but also inspire your fans and admirers worldwide to educate themselves about the reality on the ground and stand up for what is right. “The current consensus among leading human rights organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch is that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

The activists also made reference to the deadly invasion carried out by Israel in the northern West Bank town and refugee camp of Jenin earlier this month and the statements made by an Israeli official to wipe out a Palestine village.

The letter stated,

“Earlier this month, we watched as a thousand Israeli troops invaded the Jenin refugee camp, bombed a community theater, destroyed homes and roads, and killed twelve people, including five teens. Earlier this year, a senior member of the Israeli government called for the Israeli military to ‘wipe out’ an entire Palestinian village. The current Israeli government is the most openly genocidal Israeli administration we’ve ever seen.”

“Boycott is a proven peaceful tactic that was famously used by peoples struggling for freedom in the U.S. civil rights movement. In the fight against apartheid South Africa, a cultural boycott by international artists was particularly powerful and played a large role in the freedom struggle,” the letter continued.

“We urge you to reconsider your decision and cancel your performance in Israel. Please stand in solidarity with all Palestinians fighting for their human rights and dignity,” the letter concluded.

(WAFA, PC)