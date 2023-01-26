BREAKING: PA Declares End to ‘Security Coordination’ Following Israeli Massacre in Jenin

The Palestinian Authority (PA) decided to immediately end the so-called security coordination with Israel, following a meeting with PA President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss today’s Israeli army’s massacre in Jenin, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Nine Palestinians were killed and 20 others were wounded by Israeli army gunfire on Thursday morning, during a brutal military raid into the city and neighboring refugee camp, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Among the fatalities, there is an elderly woman, identified as 60-year-old Magda Obaid. Two of the slain youths were identified as Saeb Issam Mahmoud Izreiqi, 24, and Izzidin Yassin Salahat, 26.

A tenth Palestinian was shot and killed on Thursday evening during confrontations with Israeli forces in the town of al-Ram, north of the occupied city of Jerusalem.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)