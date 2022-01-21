Dozens Injured as Israeli Forces Crack Down on Anti-Settlement Protest in Beita

Israeli forces cracked down on anti-settlement protests in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, near Nablus, injuring dozens, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces used violence to disperse a rally against the construction of the new illegal settlement of Givat Eviatar, near Beita, according to WAFA.

#AlMayadeen Highlights: A Resistance with Passion. Going through the sufferings of the Palestinians defending their land in Beita against the illegal Israeli settlement.

Watch in full: https://t.co/cFaKM1mRpv#Palestine pic.twitter.com/JsPS5PzzTP — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 19, 2022

Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent’s (PRC) Emergency Department in Nablus, Ahmad Jibril, said that nine protestors were hit by rubber-coated steel bullets, including one in the hand. They were all moved to a local clinic.

Jibril added that 52 others suffocated from tear gas, and subsequently received treatment at the scene. Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers obstructed paramedics from carrying out their work and prevented ambulances from approaching the scene.

Palestinian lives are precious and must be protected https://t.co/WR31iVAIEq — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) January 3, 2022

In the town of Beita, eight unarmed Palestinians have been killed since May last year. The Palestinian village has been the scene of regular demonstrations against Jewish settlement expansion and the illegal outpost of Givat Eviatar, atop Jabal Sabih (Sabih Mountain).

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)