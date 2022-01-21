Dozens Injured as Israeli Forces Crack Down on Anti-Settlement Protest in Beita

January 21, 2022 Blog, News
Palestinians continue to protest in the West Bank village of Beita against a new Israeli settler outpost recently erected on Palestinian land. (Photo: Activestills.org)

Israeli forces cracked down on anti-settlement protests in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, near Nablus, injuring dozens, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces used violence to disperse a rally against the construction of the new illegal settlement of Givat Eviatar, near Beita, according to WAFA.

Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent’s (PRC) Emergency Department in Nablus, Ahmad Jibril, said that nine protestors were hit by rubber-coated steel bullets, including one in the hand. They were all moved to a local clinic.

Jibril added that 52 others suffocated from tear gas, and subsequently received treatment at the scene.  Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers obstructed paramedics from carrying out their work and prevented ambulances from approaching the scene.

In the town of Beita, eight unarmed Palestinians have been killed since May last year. The Palestinian village has been the scene of regular demonstrations against Jewish settlement expansion and the illegal outpost of Givat Eviatar, atop Jabal Sabih (Sabih Mountain).

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

