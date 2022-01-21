Jewish settlers on Friday assaulted Palestinian villagers and Israeli activists partaking in a tree-planting activity in the town of Burin, south of Nablus, injuring eight, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that a group of masked Jewish settlers arrived at an olive grove and physically attacked ‘Rabbis for Human Rights (RHR)’ volunteers, working with the villagers, inflicting fractures and cuts across the bodies of eight of them.

Meanwhile, this is what Israeli settlers are doing in the West Bank every single week with impunity. This morning in Burin they attacked Palestinians and Israeli activists from @rhreng — who had come to plant trees — with rocks and clubs, and set fire to a car. https://t.co/EPg9Wh1ty9 pic.twitter.com/pgLUM2BXIA — Ben Reiff (@bentreyf) January 21, 2022

The assailants also set fire to a volunteer’s vehicle and smashed the windshields of another’s.

RHR slammed that attack in a press release as an incident of “Jewish terror” against Palestinians.

עכשיו!!!!נטיעות בבורין. מתנחלים מגבעת רונן ירדו לתקוף. שני פעילים פצועים. טרור יהודי בפעולה! pic.twitter.com/WE9lKr5B6O — מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים (@Mistaclim) January 21, 2022

“Video footage of the incident shows the attackers descending towards the grove from the nearby hill, with clubs, tools and gasoline they can be seen setting a car ablaze and beating the activists and farmers from the West Bank village of Burin,” RHR said.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)