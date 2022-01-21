WATCH: Jewish Settlers Assault Palestinians, Activists near Nablus

Jewish settlers have ramped up attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via Activestills.org)

Jewish settlers on Friday assaulted Palestinian villagers and Israeli activists partaking in a tree-planting activity in the town of Burin, south of Nablus, injuring eight, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that a group of masked Jewish settlers arrived at an olive grove and physically attacked ‘Rabbis for Human Rights (RHR)’ volunteers, working with the villagers, inflicting fractures and cuts across the bodies of eight of them.

The assailants also set fire to a volunteer’s vehicle and smashed the windshields of another’s.

RHR slammed that attack in a press release as an incident of “Jewish terror” against Palestinians.

“Video footage of the incident shows the attackers descending towards the grove from the nearby hill, with clubs, tools and gasoline they can be seen setting a car ablaze and beating the activists and farmers from the West Bank village of Burin,” RHR said.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

