Dozens of Palestinians, Including Children, Suffocate in Israeli Raid near Jenin

Dozens of Palestinian civilians, including four children, sustained suffocation last night during a raid by Israeli forces in the village of Zububa, near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, Israeil occupation forces raided the village in the late-night hours, provoking clashes with local Palestinian residents. They later fired rubber-coated rounds, stun grenades and teargas canisters to disperse the protesters, causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Those who suffered suffocation were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)