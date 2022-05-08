Israel Arrests Two Palestinians Alleging They were Elad Attackers (VIDEO)

Assad al-Rifai, 19, Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, 20, were accused of carrying out an attack in the city of Elad. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces on Sunday arrested two Palestinians accused of carrying out an attack in the city of Elad, in which three Israelis were killed, according to the military, Anadolu Agency reported.

An Israeli military statement said the two suspects — 19-year-old Assad al-Rifai and 20-year-old Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir — were arrested in a forested area close to Elad.

According to the statement, the two suspects were from Rumana in the West Bank city of Jenin.

They were arrested after a massive four-day manhunt involving special forces and helicopters.

There was no claim of responsibility for Thursday’s attack, which came amid rising tensions across the Palestinian territories since last month as a result of repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank and daily settler incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

