Dozens of Palestinians Wounded in Israeli Crackdown on Nakba Demonstrations

Israeli occupation forces on Sunday cracked down on demonstrations that commemorated the 74th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, wounding scores of protesters, Arab48 reported.

According to the news site, Israeli occupation forces raised Al-Quds University in East Jerusalem’s Abu Dis, firing gas canisters leaving students suffering from breathing difficulties and seeking treatment.

#Palestinians Mark 74th Anniversary of the '#Nakba' Palestinians in #Gaza commemorate the 74th anniversary of the Nakba with rallies, music, cultural events, speeches, and collective vows to return to their historical homeland. pic.twitter.com/yqHNVi1saG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 15, 2022

The Israeli forces also raided the Palestine Technical University – Kadoorie in Tulkarm and fired tear gas. Scores of students were injured as a result.

Occupation forces also raided Al-Bireh, firing live rounds at Palestinians who protested against their presence. Some 17 Palestinians were injured.

Demonstrations in Al-Aroub refugee camp in Hebron (Al-Khalil) also came under fire.

According to the Wafa news agency, a Jewish settler from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar, south of Nablus, also kidnapped a Palestinian boy outside his school in the village of Urif in the occupied West Bank province of Nablus.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)