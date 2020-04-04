Economic Losses Due to Siege, Coronavirus Estimated at $200m in Gaza

Gaza on high alert following medical reports of the first coronavirus patients in the besieged Strip. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud)

The economic losses of the besieged Gaza Strip are estimated at $200 million due to the Israeli siege and the coronavirus, head of the Popular Committee Against Gaza Siege, MP Jamal Al-Khodari, revealed on Friday.

“These are the direct and indirect losses of the industrial, commercial, construction and tourism sectors,” Al-Khodari announced in a statement

He noted that almost all economic sectors are in recess now because of the coronavirus, adding to this the Israeli occupation siege and the shortage of cash.

“This situation increased the poverty rate,” noting that the Palestinians in Gaza had no savings prior to the outbreak of the pandemic due to the 14-year-long strict Israeli siege.

In order to help solve the problems in Gaza, Al-Khodari asserted that the international community must put pressure on Israel to lift its siege on Gaza and that there must be joint international, Islamic and Arabic relief efforts to meet Gaza’s medical, food and humanitarian needs.

Meanwhile, he called for the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to increase its food and medical aid.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people. 

