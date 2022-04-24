Israeli Authorities Close Beit Hanoun Crossing to Gaza Workers

Israeli authorities will close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing to Palestinian workers in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

An Israeli military statement said the closure will remain in place until further notice in the wake of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory.

An Israeli defence ministry unit confirmed that movement of Gazan merchants and workers through the Erez Crossing will not be permitted this Sunday https://t.co/mCOdIcxwhJ — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) April 23, 2022

“Following the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip, we inform you that on Sunday, the Erez crossing will remain closed to workers and merchants,” the coordinator of the Israeli government’s operations in the Palestinian territories, Ghassan Alyan, said in a statement.

On Friday, the Israeli army said it had detected two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, without causing any damage.

Alyan said the reopening of the crossing that connects Israel and Gaza will be studied depending on the “assessment of the situation.”

A total of 12,000 Palestinians hold work permits in Israel.

Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that Israel's 15-year siege has led to the death of 3,000 cancer patients, adding that the siege turned Gaza into a geographic spot infected with the causes of environmental pollution, and put many challenges ahead of the health system. pic.twitter.com/ob9m0gr61U — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 9, 2022

In March, the Israeli government said it would raise the number of work permits for Palestinians to 20,000, according to Israeli media.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank and daily settler incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)