Egypt Firmly Denies Claims of Relocating Palestinians to North Sinai

Egypt has categorically denied Israeli claims that it is planning to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to North Sinai, reaffirming its firm rejection of any attempt to displace Palestinians.

Egypt has strongly refuted Israeli claims that it is preparing to temporarily relocate 500,000 Palestinians from Gaza to a designated city in North Sinai as part of a broader plan to rebuild the war-torn enclave.

In an official statement issued by the Egyptian State Information Service on Friday, Cairo categorically dismissed these allegations, asserting that they are entirely baseless and contradict Egypt’s long-standing and unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue.

The statement emphasized that Egypt has consistently rejected any attempt to forcibly or voluntarily displace Palestinians, particularly in Egyptian territory, since the start of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza in October 2023.

The Egyptian government reiterated that any forced displacement of Palestinians would not only amount to the liquidation of the Palestinian cause but would also pose a direct and imminent threat to Egypt’s national security.

“Egypt’s firm and principled position on this matter has been clear from the very beginning and remains unchanged,” the statement declared.

It further underlined that any such plans are completely inconsistent with Cairo’s policies and commitments to supporting Palestinian sovereignty and rights.

The statement also referenced Egypt’s reconstruction plan for Gaza, which was presented at the emergency Arab League summit on March 4.

This plan, according to Cairo, is founded on the principle of ensuring that no Palestinian is forced to leave the Strip, a position that received unanimous approval from Arab leaders at the summit.

Egypt stressed that the focus should remain on rebuilding Gaza in a manner that allows its people to remain in their homeland rather than seeking temporary or permanent relocation solutions.

The denial follows reports circulated by Israeli media, including the i24 News website, which claimed that Egypt was making preparations for the mass relocation of Palestinians and that these discussions had taken place within the Arab world.

However, the Egyptian government dismissed these reports, pointing out that no evidence had been presented to substantiate such claims.

Cairo reaffirmed that its primary concern remains the well-being of the Palestinian people within their own territory and that any attempts to spread misinformation on this issue only serve to distort Egypt’s well-documented and principled position.

(PC, AJA)