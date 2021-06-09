Hamas to US: Israel Must End Its Occupation of Palestine

Hamas yesterday condemned the latest remarks made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which he endorsed the Israeli occupation’s “right to defend itself”.

“Blinken gives the Israeli occupation a green light to continue its aggression on the Palestinian people,” Hamas said in a statement.

#US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he speculates that fears of Hamas win in the elections scheduled for last month played a role in PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s decision to delay the vote indefinitely. #Palestinehttps://t.co/NptFvyfyur — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 7, 2021

“Is killing women and children, bombing homes over the heads of their residents, forcing Palestinians out of their homes in Jerusalem and attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque and journalists considered self-defense?” it asked.

Hamas stated that the occupier “has no right to self-defense”, but must “end its occupation of the Palestinian territories and its aggression against our Palestinian people.”

“We also denounce the continuous military aid to the Israeli occupation and sending all kinds of advanced weapons. This makes the US a partner in the aggression against our Palestinian people.”

Hamas: Blinken's statements encourage Israel to continue its crimes https://t.co/a1HXppRCgo — Joe Catron (@jncatron) June 8, 2021

Hamas wished that Blinken had reminded the Israeli occupation of its responsibilities under international law and reiterated its duties under these decrees.

“We wish that Blinken and the current US administration learn the lesson from the complete failure of US policy and interference in the Arab-Israeli conflict,” Hamas said.

It also said that the US should have learned the lesson from its attempts to isolate Hamas and the Palestinian factions since 2006 by rejecting to accept the outcomes of fair and transparent elections.

Hamas, which was freely elected in 2006, said that the humanitarian catastrophe facing residents of the Gaza Strip is caused by the Israeli occupation and the US-backed siege it imposes on them.

“If Blinken and the US administration were serious about achieving stability and prosperity in the region, they would have respected the free will of the Palestinians and abided by international law.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)