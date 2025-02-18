Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction amid US Plan Rejection

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Egypt’s emergency Arab summit on March 4 will focus on Gaza’s reconstruction while rejecting any plans for Palestinian displacement, amid rising opposition to Trump’s proposal.

Egypt has confirmed it will host an emergency Arab summit on March 4 to discuss plans for rebuilding the Gaza Strip without displacing its Palestinian inhabitants, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Originally scheduled for February 27, the summit was postponed to allow for additional logistical preparations, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The new date was reportedly set in coordination with Bahrain, the current chair of the Arab League, and in consultation with other Arab countries.

This summit follows a proposal by US President Donald Trump to take over Gaza and ethnically cleanse its Palestinian inhabitants, aiming to develop the area into what he described as “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

The plan has been met with strong opposition from Egypt and other Arab nations, who described it as a form of forced displacement.

The Egyptian foreign ministry has confirmed in a statement that it is preparing a comprehensive plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians, focusing on creating secure areas for temporary housing during infrastructure recovery.

Discussions with European, Saudi, Qatari, and UAE diplomats are ongoing to secure funding, potentially through an international reconstruction conference.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has emphasized Egypt’s commitment to ensuring that Palestinians remain in Gaza, rejecting any plans that would lead to their displacement.

He has stated that any meetings should focus on Egypt’s reconstruction plan, which aims to keep Palestinians in their homeland.

Saudi Meeting



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is set to host a five-nation Arab meeting on February 20 to discuss an Egyptian-led proposal for rebuilding the Gaza Strip while ensuring that its Palestinian residents are not displaced, an Arab League official announced.

The meeting will bring together officials from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Hossam Zaki, the Arab League’s assistant secretary-general.

In a televised statement, Zaki noted that Palestine may also be invited to take part in the discussions, which aim to establish a framework for the reconstruction initiative ahead of an upcoming Arab summit.

“The countries participating in the upcoming meeting seek to coordinate their positions regarding the Egyptian proposals that will be presented at the Arab summit,” Zaki stated.

He added that the summit could be postponed for logistical reasons to ensure maximum participation from Arab leaders.

According to Zaki, the summit will aim to unify the Arab stance on Palestine, firmly reject displacement schemes initiated by Israel and backed by the US, and put forward a collective Arab counterproposal to Trump’s plan.

(PC, Agencies)