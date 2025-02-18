Israel’s Deadline Passes: Troops Remain at 5 ‘Strategic Points’ in South Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A security source, speaking anonymously to Agence France-Presse, confirmed that “the Israeli army has withdrawn from all border villages except for five specified locations.”

The Israeli occupation army has completed its withdrawal from all border villages in south Lebanon, except for five locations where it stated it would maintain a presence, the Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen reported on Tuesday.

This withdrawal coincides with the expiration of the deadline for implementing the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

“The Lebanese Army is gradually deploying, but progress is hindered by the presence of explosives in some areas and damage to the roads,” the source reportedly added.

However, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in south Lebanon reported on Tuesday morning that Israeli occupation tanks and vehicles had once again advanced into the town of Kfar Chouba.

🚨 The Israeli army continued its destruction today, setting fire to homes in several Lebanese towns in the final hours before the ceasefire deadline, extended until February 18. pic.twitter.com/IpH2izHqTT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 18, 2025

Israeli forces reportedly transported explosive materials by truck toward Kfar Chouba in preparation for imminent bombings in the area.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent further reported that the Lebanese army has begun removing the dirt mounds at the northern entrance of Yaroun and reopening the road for residents to enter.

Meanwhile, in Houla, residents are reportedly gathering at the town’s entrance, awaiting clearance from the Lebanese Army to enter after security measures are completed.

The Israeli military, however, stated that its forces would remain stationed at five “strategic points” inside Lebanese territory beyond Tuesday’s deadline for troop withdrawal.

Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told journalists that “based on the current situation, we will leave small amounts of troops deployed temporarily in five strategic points along the border in Lebanon so we can continue to defend our residents and to make sure there’s no immediate threat.”

This announcement has raised tensions along the border, despite international calls for de-escalation.

The Israeli military’s stance signals an intention to maintain a foothold in Lebanese territory, with Lebanese officials yet to respond to the decision.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, on the other hand, has repeatedly vowed to resist any prolonged Israeli presence in Lebanon.

Since the ceasefire took effect, Israel has continued airstrikes and bombings on homes in border villages, killing over 60 people. Around 24 people were killed on January 26—the initial ceasefire deadline—while attempting to return to their towns.

Last week, UN experts voiced their dismay in a statement as “Israeli forces have remained in the area continuing to target civilians, demolish housing, and destroy crops and infrastructure, with tanks, bulldozers and heavy weaponry.”

Human Rights Watch warned on Monday that Israel’s intentional destruction of civilian homes and infrastructure, coupled with the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, has rendered it impossible for many residents to return to their villages and homes. It also highlighted that even if homes remain, residents cannot return due to the lack of water, electricity, communications, and healthcare infrastructure.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)