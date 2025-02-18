By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran’s IRGC announces that it will retaliate “in due time” for Israeli actions with True Promise III.

A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that Iran will retaliate for Israel’s recent actions at a time of its choosing.

Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, the IRGC’s second-in-command, stated on Monday that “True Promise III will be carried out in due time.”

This follows two previous major retaliatory missile and drone operations, True Promise I and True Promise II, which were launched against Israel in April and October 2024.

Fadavi commented on the ongoing war in Gaza, noting that Israeli officials have acknowledged Hamas’ victory and Israel’s losses.

Following Iran’s earlier retaliatory strikes, Israeli warplanes, operating in US-controlled airspace over Iraq, attacked Iranian military sites in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces last October.

Iran condemned the strike as a violation of its sovereignty but reported that its air defenses successfully intercepted the attack, limiting damage to radar sites. The strike resulted in the deaths of five people, including four army officers and a civilian.

In a related statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed on November 26 that Iran would eventually retaliate against Israeli aggression.

However, he emphasized that the timing and nature of the response would depend on the conditions at the time.

“Responding to the Zionist entity’s attack is inevitable and certain. However, the circumstances, timing, and form of this response will be determined based on the appropriate conditions,” he said.

Araghchi further warned that any Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities would be met with immediate retaliation, calling it a “red line.”

The IRGC’s October operation, named True Promise II, followed its earlier operation in April, which was launched in response to the Israeli assassination of Iranian officials and its aggression against Iran’s embassy in Damascus.

The IRGC confirmed that three military bases in Tel Aviv—Nevatim, Hatzerim, and Tel Nof—were targeted. Nevatim houses F-35 fighter jets, while Hatzerim houses F-15 jets used in the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. The IRGC stated that the latter base was targeted in retaliation for Nasrallah’s killing.

Additionally, at least 90% of the ballistic missiles and projectiles fired from Iran in the first wave of the attack hit their intended targets.

The strike also successfully damaged gas platforms near the occupied city of Askalan, according to Tasnim News Agency.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)