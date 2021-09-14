Egypt’s Sisi Calls for International Support to Mediation between Israel, Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday called for international support for Cairo’s mediation efforts between Israel and Gaza.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Al-Sisi cited his country’s efforts to maintain calm in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting in the coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh was the first between Sisi and Bennett and also the first visit by an Israeli prime minister to the country in a decade https://t.co/AFo6UPgZGE — Al-Monitor (@AlMonitor) September 14, 2021

He “affirmed Egypt’s support for all efforts to achieve a comprehensive peace in the Middle East, according to the two-state solution.”

Meanwhile, Bennett described the meeting as “very important and very good,” noting that the talks with Al-Sisi covered diplomacy, security, and the economy.

“We created infrastructure for a deeper relationship along the way,” he said, adding: “Israel is reopening to the countries of the region, and the basis for this is the peace agreement with Egypt.”

American news website Axios reported an Israeli official saying:

“Bennett told Sisi that Egypt has to strengthen inspections at the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza in order to prevent the smuggling of dual-use materials that can allow Hamas to rebuild its military capabilities.”

"Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss efforts to revive the peace process between both countries" Article from @The_NewArab https://t.co/Dqr6bc4De2 — Palestine Deep Dive (@PDeepdive) September 14, 2021

Bennett’s meeting with Al-Sisi is the first between an Israeli prime minister and Egyptian president since 2011 when former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the late Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak about one month before he was ousted from power.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)