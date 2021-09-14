Father of Cancer-stricken Child among 23 Palestinians Arrested by Israel in West Bank Raids

September 14, 2021 Blog, News
Hijazi Qawasmeh, 37, bids farewell to his cancer-stricken son before he was taken away by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces today detained at least 23 Palestinians, including a father of a cancer-stricken child, from various parts of the occupied territories, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli forces rounded up nine Palestinians from the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

One of the nine detainees was identified as 37-year-old father-of-four, Hijazi Qawasmeh, whose eldest son, Ahmad, 11, suffers from cancer.

An image went viral on social media showing Hijazi bidding farewell to his cancer-stricken son as heavily-armed Israeli soldiers raided his house in the middle of the night in Hebron and took him away to prison.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

