Lawyer Allowed to Visit Four Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners

September 14, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Mahmoud Ardah appears at an Israeli court in Nazareth. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission said its attorney will be allowed tonight to visit the four recaptured Palestinian prisoners who broke out of prison last week and are currently held in Israeli custody.

The commission said in a statement that its staff succeeded in getting a court ruling lifting the ban on the prisoners meeting a lawyer.

The four re-captured prisoners, Zakaria Zubeidi, Mahmoud Arda, Mohammad Arda and Yakub Qadri, were among six who carried out a daring escape from the highly-fortified Gilboa prison last Monday.

The two other prisoners who escaped, Ayham Kamamji and Munadel Infeiat, remain at large.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

