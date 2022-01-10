WATCH: Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Cars under Israeli Army Protection

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian commuters on Monday, in the town of al-Bireh, near Ramallah, under heavy protection from the Israeli forces, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses said that Jewish settlers stoned Palestinian vehicles near the illegal settlement of Beit El, damaging some and causing panic among the commuters.

A mob of Israeli settlers blocked a road leading to Ramallah in the al Bireh district this morning, throwing stones at Palestinian cars with stones. Unlike Palestinians who throw stones, settlers have the full weight of the israeli police, military, and settler state behind them. pic.twitter.com/uli3z2xUKw — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) January 10, 2022

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

‘You’re Pissing Me Off’: Israeli Diplomat Yells at European Envoys https://t.co/AMRtQ3kWgK via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/iE2ZUa92dQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 10, 2022

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)