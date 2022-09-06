‘Elbit is Guilty, We are Not’: Palestine Group Founders Face 38 Years in Prison

A Palestine Action protest agains Israel's weapons factory in Shenstone. (Photo: via Palestine Action TW Page)

Eight members of the UK-based organization Palestine Action are facing up to 38 years in prison next month for taking action against Israeli-owned arms factories, the group said in a statement that was cited in the Morning Star newspaper.

The activists will have to appear in Snaresbrook Crown Court in London on October 10, on charges connected with their campaign to shut down factories and offices of Elbit System, an Israeli-owned international arms manufacturer, across Britain.

The actions included occupations of the firm’s factories and offices, the causing of damage, and threats to target firms associated with Elbit, The Morning Star also reported.

In the two years since the group was established, groups of activists have also targeted companies associated with Elbit, including property firms providing premises for the company.

In its statement, Palestine Action said that the prosecutions are “the single greatest attempt at the repression of a pro-Palestine organization in the last decade.”

“Political resistance is being met with the act of lawfare,” the statement said, adding, “Elbit is guilty, we are not.”

(Morning Star, PC)

