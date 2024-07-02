Mass Exodus from Khan Yunis, Hospitals Evacuated – 270 Days of Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several Palestinians were killed and injured by Israeli shelling on Monday night while attempting to flee the eastern areas of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, following evacuation orders from the Israeli army.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, local sources reported that the Israeli army struck eastern Khan Yunis with heavy artillery, forcing Palestinians to evacuate under fire and threats.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians sheltering in tents around the Gaza European Hospital in eastern Khan Yunis were also forced to leave amid the shelling by the Israeli army.

Al-Jazeera cited the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) as saying that 250,000 Palestinians were forced to flee from Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has yet to confirm the number of casualties.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued its airstrikes and artillery shelling across the Gaza Strip, with heavy bombardment targeting the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City and the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to WAFA.

UNRWA: 250,000 people forced to flee again in Khan Yunis. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/7Chv4scm3I pic.twitter.com/BKAfNVsfHP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 2, 2024

Late on Monday, medical sources informed Anadolu that several patients and injured individuals were transferred from the Gaza European Hospital to Nasser Hospital in central Khan Yunis.

They also reported that the hospital’s technical teams moved some medical equipment to prevent damage in the event of an Israeli raid on the hospital.

On Monday, the Israeli army ordered residents of eastern Khan Yunis to leave immediately, claiming the area had become a “dangerous combat zone.”

The Israeli army reportedly directed people to head to designated humanitarian zones in the western part of the city, specifically the Al-Mawasi area.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,900 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,060 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli army admitted that an officer and a soldier were killed and 11 others were injured in an attack launched by the resistance on the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli occupation forces carried out new massacres in the central refugee camp of Nuseirat and… pic.twitter.com/x6Mdw5pKQ0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 2, 2024

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)