Elderly Palestinian Activist Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in Deliberate Run-Over

A 75-year-old Palestinian activist and community leader succumbed on Monday to wounds sustained in a deliberate run-over accident by Israeli forces earlier this month, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

🇵🇸#Palestine | The elderly Palestinian activist Haj Suleiman Hathalin dies of wounds he sustained earlier this month after being ran over and critically injured today by an Israeli police vehicle in the village of Umm al-Kheir, south of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/xulHgZj1al — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) January 17, 2022

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Suleiman Hathalin died of the critical wounds he sustained after being deliberately run over by an Israeli police vehicle.

The incident occurred on January 5, at the entrance to Umm Al-Khair village in Masafer Yatta, a collection of Palestinian hamlets south of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

BREAKING – Elderly Palestinian Sheik, Suliman al-Hathalin, 70, succumbs to wounds after Israeli occupation forces run over him two weeks ago, in al-Khalil. pic.twitter.com/siiAcoO2cb — Shak (@MahmoudShaksh11) January 17, 2022

Israeli NGO Breaking the Silence said that Hathalin was run over by a tow truck accompanying Israeli police during a raid in the Palestinian village.

“After running over Haj Suleiman, the truck immediately left, without calling an ambulance. Hit and run, courtesy of Israel Police. That’s what happens when Palestinian life has virtually no value in the eyes of the occupier,” the NGO added.

“This isn’t the first time the Israeli authorities have left a Palestinian severely injured in their quest to confiscate Palestinian property, all in order to enforce the occupation.”

Hathalin sustained critical injuries in the head, chest, stomach, and hips. He was rushed to a hospital in Hebron. He spent four hours in surgery, before being transferred to the intensive care unit until he succumbed to his wounds today.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)