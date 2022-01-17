WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Young Man near Bethlehem

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian young man on Monday afternoon, near the Gush Etzion illegal settlement, south of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources told WAFA that Israeli forces gunned down Faleh Jaradat, a resident of the southern Hebron-district town of Sa‘ir.

Israeli media claim that Jaradat exited a car at the junction and attempted to stab a soldier who shot him before the man reached him.

The moment the occupation forces executed the martyr Faleh Musa Jaradat from the city of Hebron a while ago#Palestine pic.twitter.com/RwQ5zPjoPs — The Uncle 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@bani_basel) January 17, 2022

The circumstances surrounding the alleged stabbing attempt remain unclear and largely based on the Israeli version of events.

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” when Palestinian alleged attackers no longer pose an immediate threat. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that circumstances surrounding such killings over the past months remain disputed.

Video footage for similar alleged attacks appears to disapprove Israeli military claims, showing alleged Palestinian attackers did not even attempt to carry out any attacks. Some footage showed Israeli forces manipulating the crime scene following such killings.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)