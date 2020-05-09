Embracing Life in Ramadan: A Photographic Journey Through the Streets of Gaza

May 9, 2020 Articles, Features
Palestinians celebrate Ramadan in Gaza, spreading love and humanity, and embracing life. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Fawzi Mahmoud

In Palestine, as is the case in the rest of the Muslim world, Ramadan is a time of charity, family, and community.

The besieged Gaza Strip, which has reeled under Israeli sanctions and successive wars for fourteen years, is also feeling the Ramadan spirit. Despite the many restrictions and the rampant poverty, solidarity in Gaza is at all times high.

In the exclusive Palestine Chronicle gallery below, Fawzi Mahmoud takes us through the streets of Gaza City and its adjacent refugee camps to spend a day with Palestinians as they celebrate Ramadan, spread love and humanity, and embrace life, as they always do. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

