‘Enough is Enough’, Gaza Killings Must Stop – Slovenia’s Foreign Minister

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Slovenia’s foreign minister has called for an end to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip as Israel continues its attacks for more than 100 days, saying “enough is enough.”

In an interview with the Anadolu news agency in New York, Tanja Fajon highlighted the need for an immediate ceasefire and a political solution to address the ongoing conflict.

Fajon said the hostilities must stop “because there is an urgent need for humanitarian assistance.”

“We see day to day a worsening of the humanitarian situation, a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of children and women (were) killed and we have to stop it. Enough is enough,” the foreign minister said, Anadolu reports.

She said “we have to be serious about the two-state solution,” reportedly adding it would be the only guarantee for the safety of Israel and for the safety of Israelis and Palestinians.

Fajon noted that the conflict is being discussed among European Union ministers and their Middle East counterparts in Brussels

“There are, of course, certain differences among the positions, but where we are united is on the two-state solution, on being against the forced displacement of people in Gaza and (that) the West Bank belongs to Palestinians,” she said.

UNSC Failing Mission

Asked whether the UN Security Council is efficient in finding a solution to the ongoing conflict, Fajon said it does not provide safety, security, and peace for everyone, which she said was the main mission of the organization.

“So we have to do more. We have our collective responsibility. The Security Council does also speak about the day after when it comes to the Middle East…We have a collective responsibility, and it’s a test of our humanity. And it’s, I say, quite a challenging task,” Fajon said.

Recalling that Slovenia backed resolutions at the Security Council, citing the latest one which condemned the attacks by Yemen’s Ansarallah group on ships in the Red Sea, Fajon said her nation will support “any initiative that creates the conditions for peace and afford a peace plan.”

“So we’ll continue doing so, and we will always strive for peace, respect for international law, respect for human rights law and international humanitarian law,” she reportedly said.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,700 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,730 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)