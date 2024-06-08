Scores Killed – Israel Announces Release of Four Captives amid Unprecedented Bombing of Central Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army stated it is currently bombing infrastructure in the Nuseirat area and announced the rescue of four Israeli detainees from the center of Nuseirat.

At least 150 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in unprecedented raids targeting the Nuseirat camp and areas east of Deir al-Balah, as well as the Bureij and al-Maghazi camps in central Gaza, Al-Jazeera reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army announced the rescue of four detainees.

Channel 12 reported that the Israeli army targeted the Nuseirat camp and its surroundings in the central Gaza Strip with an operation from the air, sea, and land.

A large number of warplanes reportedly participated in the extensive bombing of the Nuseirat camp area.

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT: At least 80 people were killed or wounded in Israeli raids targeting the Nuseirat camp and areas of the central Gaza Strip.

The rescued detainees are Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv. The released captives are reportedly in good condition and they have been taken to Tel Hashomer Hospital for medical examination.

Military Escalation

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is struggling to handle the number of injured people following the Israeli escalation in the central Strip.

The bombing also resulted in fatalities in the Al-Najma area of the Shaboura camp in central Gaza, while the occupation forces conducted extensive combing and bulldozing operations along the Palestinian-Egyptian border, accompanied by intense gunfire and random artillery shelling.

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing surrounding Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital had risen to at least 30, in addition to dozens of wounded.

In the northern city of Rafah, fires destroyed several homes and agricultural facilities after occupation forces fired incendiary bombs at the Oreiba area, north of Rafah.

The Government Media Office in Gaza stated that scores of dead and wounded were in the streets, stressing that Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is in a catastrophic situation.

The office urged the international community to immediately and urgently stop the genocidal war.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,731 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,530 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)