Escalating Tensions – Iranian Supreme Leader’s Advisor Says Israeli Embassies at Risk

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Tensions have escalated between Iran and Israel following the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus and subsequent threats exchanged.

Advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader, Yahya Rahim Safavi, warned Israel that its embassies are now vulnerable, prompting Israel to close its embassies in 27 countries.

Iranian media also revealed details about missiles capable of targeting Israel. The Iranian ISNA news agency published the names and pictures of nine Iranian missiles capable of reaching and bombing Israel, with a range of between 1,400 kilometers and 2,500 kilometers.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard affirmed on Saturday its intention to retaliate for the attack on its consulate in Damascus.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei promised that Israel would regret its actions.

Gallant: We are Fully Prepared

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Israel is fully prepared to respond to any potential threats from Iran. Israel claims to have completed its defensive preparations.

On April 1, Israeli missiles struck the Iranian consulate in Damascus, leading to casualties among the Revolutionary Guard.

Israeli sources deny targeting the consulate itself, instead claiming to have hit a nearby building used by the Revolutionary Guard.

Tensions remain high as both Iran and Israel exchange threats and take measures to prepare for potential conflict.

‘Cannot Escape Consequences’

CBS News reported on Friday that US officials claim to have gathered intelligence suggesting that Iran is planning a retaliatory attack, potentially involving Shahed loitering drones and cruise missiles.

The timing and target of the attack remain uncertain, but “the attack is likely to come between now and the end of Ramadan next week,” according to CBS.

CBS added that, during a public funeral held in Tehran for the seven IRGC members killed in the Israeli strike, Iranian General Hossein Salami warned that Israel “cannot escape the consequences” for assassinating Iranian military officers, though no specifics regarding retaliation were provided.

The report added that US President Biden reassured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of US support during a recent phone call, addressing Iranian threats to Israel’s security.

In a related development, Iranian presidential adviser Mohammad Jamshidi urged American leaders not to become entangled in what he termed “Netanyahu’s trap”.

“Stay away so you won’t get hurt,” Jamshidi wrote in a post on X.

CBS News confirmed that the US received a written message from Iran, to which it responded with a warning against using the Israeli strike as a “pretext to attack US personnel and facilities.”

Notably, the US and Iran communicated through the Swiss government, given the absence of direct diplomatic ties between the two nations.

(PC, AJA)