EU Calls for Immediate Release of Palestinian Prisoner Ahmad Manasra

Palestinan prisoner Ahmed Manasra at his court hearing. (Photo: video grab)

The European Union called on Tuesday for the immediate release of Palestinian prisoner Ahmad Manasra, who was detained by Israel as a 13-year-old child in 2015, The New Arab reported.

Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, the EU representative to the West Bank and Gaza, met with the family of Manasra, who is now 21, the EU Delegation to the Palestinians tweeted.

“Alarmed that he’s been in solitary confinement since November 2021 despite serious mental health problems. Ahmad should immediately be released to receive necessary mental health care and counseling,” the tweet read.

Manasra’s solitary confinement was extended until November 2022 by an Israeli court earlier this month, though his lawyer said he would appeal.

Manasra’s mental health issues include a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

The EU delegation said that as a state party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Israel “has an obligation to uphold its commitments to the human rights and protection of children”.

It added that this includes “guaranteeing children fair trials and proportionate sentences in line with international standards under the child justice system”.

Manasra was initially handed a 12-year jail term as a 14-year-old in 2016, though this was later reduced to nine years and five months.

Israeli police ran over him with a car and Jewish settlers attacked him before he was arrested.

