Hunger-Striking Prisoner Khalil Awawdeh Rejects Israeli Suspension of Administrative Detention Order

Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh rejected on Friday a decision by an Israeli military official suspending his administrative detention and decided to continue with his hunger strike, demanding cancellation of the order, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Awawdeh has been on a hunger strike for almost six months demanding an end to his prolonged administrative detention.

This is the family of the prisoner Khalil Awadeh, his wife and four daughters, the eldest daughter, Tulane, 9, whose family is deprived of him from the month of 12.#الحرية_لخليل_عواودة#فريق_مجاهدون pic.twitter.com/FscPE9p1OF — مجاهدة اندونيسية🇮🇩 (@rini_s_tala) August 1, 2022

Awawdeh’s lawyer, Ahlam Haddad, said that her client will not end his hunger strike until the Israeli military government accepts his demand in canceling it, and not simply freeze the order.

She said that Awawdeh’s health condition is critical and he can hardly move or talk.

Awawdeh is currently held at an Israeli hospital, with his hands cuffed to the bed.

“I will continue my hunger strike until I gain my freedom” Palestinian detainee Khalil Awawdeh has been on hunger strike for the 162nd day despite the deterioration of his health condition in protest against his illegal administrative detention without a charge or trial. pic.twitter.com/1wSz72bZJE — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) August 20, 2022

He launched his hunger strike in March and went for 111 days before ending it on June 21 after the Israeli authorities promised to end his administrative detention.

However, he resumed his fast on July 5 after Israel reneged on its promise and renewed his administrative detention for four more months.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)