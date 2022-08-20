Hunger-Striking Prisoner Khalil Awawdeh Rejects Israeli Suspension of Administrative Detention Order

August 20, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinians in Gaza participate in a rally in solidarity with Palestinian hunger-striking prisoner Khalil Awawdeh. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh rejected on Friday a decision by an Israeli military official suspending his administrative detention and decided to continue with his hunger strike, demanding cancellation of the order, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Awawdeh has been on a hunger strike for almost six months demanding an end to his prolonged administrative detention.

Awawdeh’s lawyer, Ahlam Haddad, said that her client will not end his hunger strike until the Israeli military government accepts his demand in canceling it, and not simply freeze the order.

She said that Awawdeh’s health condition is critical and he can hardly move or talk.

Awawdeh is currently held at an Israeli hospital, with his hands cuffed to the bed.

He launched his hunger strike in March and went for 111 days before ending it on June 21 after the Israeli authorities promised to end his administrative detention.

However, he resumed his fast on July 5 after Israel reneged on its promise and renewed his administrative detention for four more months.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*