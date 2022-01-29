EU Calls for Immediate Release of Palestinian Prisoner Mohammad Al-Halabi

The European Union called on Friday upon the Israeli occupation authorities to release Palestinian prisoner Mohammad al-Halabi as soon as possible, as he remains in Israeli detention for five years without any charges, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Halabi, the manager of operations for World Vision in Gaza, was arrested on June 15, 2016, during one of his travels between Gaza and Jerusalem and was later charged with providing financial support to Hamas, a charge he vehemently denies. He has been on trial since then.

1/2Yesterday, EUREP, member states & likeminded countries received a briefing on Mohammed Halabi’s case from his lawyer & int’ partners. He has been in prison for over 5 yrs without a verdict. On 8 Feb, Supreme Court will decide if his detention will be extended for the 23rd time — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) January 28, 2022

“Yesterday, the EU member states and like-minded countries received a briefing on Mohammed Halabi’s case from his lawyer and international partners. He has been in prison for over 5 years without a verdict. On 8 Feb, Supreme Court will decide if his detention will be extended for the 23rd time,” said the EU representative office in a tweet.

“International law requires a swift, fair and impartial judicial process. Halabi cannot continuously be held in detention if charges cannot be substantiated. The trial should conclude now and unless proven guilty, Halabi must be released as soon as possible.”

Israel has been targeting Palestinian civil society organizations and their staff, including Halabi, in order to defund them and stop their human rights work with the Palestinians.

How one frail Palestinian forced Israel into a vital concession https://t.co/U1jCrVFGuh — Estela kobal (@EstelaKobal) January 12, 2022

In October 2021, the Israeli Minister of “Defense” designated six prominent Palestinian civil society and human rights organizations operating from Ramallah as “terrorist organizations”, threatening to arrest anyone working for them.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)