WATCH: Palestinian Fighter Assassinated in Israeli Bombing in Nablus

A senior member of the Palestinian resistance group Lions’ Den has been killed in a bomb attack carried out by Israeli forces in the Old City of Nablus.

The Lions’ Den announced in a statement that Tamer Kilani, a top member of the newly-formed organization, was assassinated in the early hours of Sunday.

The lsraeli occupation forces assassinate a Palestinian young man, Tamer Kilani, with a booby-trapped motorbike in the Old City of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/gAVdVhrdP3 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 23, 2022

The statement added that an explosive device, attached to a motorcycle, detonated in the Old City of Nablus as Kilani was passing by.

The Palestinian resistance group also threatened a “painful response,” and called on the public to attend Kilani’s funeral later on Sunday.

In a press statement, Fatah also mourned “martyr Tamer al-Kilani, who was killed today in Nablus in a cowardly assassination, which proves the fragility of this [Israeli] occupation and its security apparatus”.

“May God be pleased with you.” With ululations and tears, the family of the martyr #Tamer_Al-Kilani bid farewell to her son, who was assassinated by the occupation by detonating an explosive device in Nablus.

How long, O world, will Israel keep these crimes? pic.twitter.com/2zLpQdKUDg — Suad (@Suad22su) October 23, 2022

The Israeli army has imposed a strict siege on Nablus since October 11, blocking the city’s entrances with military checkpoints and earth mounds, while Israeli drones constantly hover over the northern West Bank city.

At least 177 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

(PRESS TV, PC, SOCIAL)