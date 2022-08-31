EU Says Al-Halabi’s Trial was Incompatible with International Fair Trial Standards

Mohammed al-Halabi, World Vision’s Operations Manager in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: via MEMO)

The European Union office in Jerusalem said that the trial of Palestinian aid worker Mohammad al-Halabi was incompatible with international fair trial standards.

“Alongside member states, like-minded countries and the UN, the EU attended today (Tuesday) the court sentencing of Mohammad Halabi. Regret the outcome of a judicial process, which has been incompatible with international fair trial standards,” the EU said in a tweet, adding that it will follow al-Halabi’s appeal before the Israeli Supreme Court closely.

The Beersheba district court in southern Israel yesterday sentenced Mohammad al-Halabi, director of World Vision’s Gaza office who has been on trial for six years over alleged “terror” financing charges based on secret evidence, to 12 years imprisonment.

World Vision has also condemned the sentencing in a statement, as well as several other international organizations.

