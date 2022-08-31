Palestinian Prisoners to Launch Mass Hunger Strike

As many as 1,000 Palestinian prisoners will start a mass hunger strike on Thursday in protest at Isreal’s violence and repressive policies, which deprive them of their most basic rights.

The announcement of the protest was made on Tuesday by the Supreme National Emergency Committee of the National Captive Movement.

Dozens of Palestinian detainees in isr*eli occupation prisons announced their intention to launch a mass hunger strike next September to protest against their inhuman and harsh detention conditions. pic.twitter.com/u5KyRC5Pgb — Palestine Culture (@PalestineCultu1) August 27, 2022

The Committee said that the prisoners are fighting their battle “united against the Israeli occupation’s prison system, backed by a national leadership, and armed with unity.”

The statement stressed that the strike will be accompanied by prisoners continuing with other protests against measures being taken by prison wardens and authorities.

The horrific photographs of Khalil Awawdeh, who has been on hunger strike for six months, “stand as evidence of this vile enemy’s arrogance, and also mirror Palestinian prisoners’ determination and resilience in the face of the Israeli occupation.”

The occupation, the committee added, should face pressure from national, regional and international organizations and governments in response to the demands of the prisoners. “Everyone should work towards exposing Israel’s hateful, racist policies.”

