US Academics: Israel Practices Apartheid

Nearly two-thirds of American scholars and academics, whose work focuses on the Middle East, think that the current reality in Israeli and Palestine is akin to apartheid, a recent survey by the Middle East Scholar Barometer (MESB) has revealed.

The project, as reported by the Middle East Monitor (MEMO), is a joint initiative of the University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll and the Project on Middle East Political Science at George Washington University.

The survey is said to be the only one of its kind, MEMO added. Among the academics polled were members of the American Political Science Association’s Middle East and North Africa Politics Section and the Middle East Studies Association. As many as 1,290 academics were identified to take part.

Asked to choose which of the following comes closest to describing the current reality in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, 65 percent of the scholars elected to describe the situation as a one-state reality akin to apartheid. Just one percent said that it was a temporary occupation, according to MEMO.

A separate question asked the scholars to describe the situation as they think it might be in ten years’ time if a two-state solution is not implemented. Eighty percent said that the reality would be akin to apartheid.

Prominent human rights groups Human Rights Watch and B’Tselem have concluded that Israel meets the threshold for being designated as a country that practices apartheid and crimes against humanity.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)