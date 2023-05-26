European Trade Union Confederation to Boycott Products Made in Illegal Jewish Settlements

The European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), which represents over 45 million European workers and their trade unions, decided on Friday to boycott products made in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The organization also stressed the importance of regulatory measures to prevent EU legal entities from importing or exporting products manufactured in illegal Jewish settlements in accordance with EU treaties and international law.

The decision came during the confederation’s 15th Congress, being held in the German capital Berlin on May 23-26.

Addressing the conference, the Secretary-General of the Palestine Trade Union Federation, Shaher Saad, welcomed the attendees and drew attention to the plight of the Palestinians as he noted the death toll so far this year, which has already reached 172 Palestinians.

“Israel has been transformed entirely under the leadership of the far-right government to a hothouse and incubator of racism, terrorism and unbridled settler violence,” he said.

“The occupying state is holding more than 4,900 prisoners, including 31 female prisoners, and 160 children, including a girl under the age of 18, in addition to 1,000 administrative detainees, including six children,” he added.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the confederation emphasized the need to reach an agreement between Israel and Palestine that would lead to the implementation of the two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state.

(MEMO, PC)