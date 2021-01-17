EU Welcomes Decision to Hold Elections in Palestine

A European Commission spokesman on Saturday hailed Palestine’s decision to hold general and presidential elections for the first time in 14 years, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Palestine welcomes decree-law on holding legislative, presidential and National Council elections. Elected and democratic institutions are key for self-determination & state-building. EU is ready to support the electoral process,” Peter Stano said on Twitter.

“Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s enacted a decree-law on holding legislative, presidential and National Council elections in the coming months starting with legislative elections on 22 May,” said Stano.

Stano added that it was a welcomed development as participative, representative and accountable democratic institutions are key for Palestinian self-determination and state-building.

“The EU has in the past years consistently supported and funded the work of the Central Elections Commission in order to prepare for holding free, fair and inclusive elections for all Palestinians.

“The EU stands ready to engage with relevant actors to support the electoral process. The EU also calls on Israeli authorities to facilitate the holding of elections across all the Palestinian territory,” he said.

Responding to a recent call by the Biden Administration to hold elections in Palestine as soon as possible, the office of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced Friday, January 15, that parliamentary and presidential elections will be held on May 22 and July 31 respectively.

