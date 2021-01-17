Palestinian Prisoner Moved to Hospital Due to COVID-19 Complications

Abdul Muizz Dhib Al-Jubeh, a Palestinian political prisoner in the Israeli prison of Ramon, was moved to Soroka Medical Center today due to health complications resulting from his coronavirus infection, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Al-Jubeh, 59 years old, who is serving a life sentence and an additional 20 years in prison, has been in prison since 2004 for resisting the Israeli occupation of his homeland. He is already suffering from chronic diseases including diabetes, blood pressure and cardiac dysfunctions.

Abdul Muizz Dhib Al-Jubeh, a #Palestinian political prisoner in the Israeli prison of Rimon, was moved to Soroka Medical Center today due to health complications resulting from his #coronavirus infection. pic.twitter.com/ffY17TZgsC — Roola Anwar (@RoolaAnwar1) January 16, 2021

PPS held the Israeli prison authorities fully responsible for the life of Al-Jubeh and the other sick prisoners in Israeli detention who are facing a greater risk of death due to the coronavirus outbreak in the prisons.

So far, at least 250 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails have tested positive for the disease.

New cases of coronavirus recorded among Palestinian prisoners https://t.co/iMIVpkcLKm — Joe Catron (@jncatron) January 17, 2021

Al-Jubeh is a father of two children and is the second Palestinian prisoner to develop serious coronavirus symptoms that necessitate hospitalization. Basel Ajaj, a Palestinian prisoner from Tulkarm, is receiving intensive care at Soroka Medical Center due to contracting coronavirus.

Palestinian officials and international organizations have repeatedly called on the Israeli occupation authorities to release the sick and elderly prisoners who are facing greater health risks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)