Evoking Article 62 – Nicaragua Asks to Join South Africa in ICJ Genocide Case

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The government of Nicaragua has filed an application with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to join South Africa in its genocide case against Israel, the ICJ announced on Thursday.

The court said in a statement, published on its website, that Nicaragua considers the conduct of Israel is in “violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention”.

Nicaragua, referring to Article 62 of the Statute of the Court, filed in the Registry of the Court an application for permission to intervene “as a party” in the case.

Article 62 states that “Should a state consider that it has an interest of a legal nature which may be affected by the decision in the case, it may submit a request to the Court to be permitted to intervene”.

South Africa and Israel have therefore been invited to furnish written observations on Nicaragua’s application for permission to intervene as a party.

The ruling by the International Court of Justice was delivered in The Hague on January 26.

Though the verdict refrained from calling for a ceasefire, it mostly satisfied all of South Africa’s demands while rejecting Israel’s call for dismissing the case on the basis that it falls out of the ICJ’s jurisdiction.

A Case of Genocide

On December 29, the South African government brought the case against Israel before the ICJ, accusing it of “genocidal acts” in its military campaign in Gaza.

Public hearings on South Africa’s request were held on January 11 and 12, two weeks before the highly anticipated verdict was delivered.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,840 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,317 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)